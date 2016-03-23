Overview of Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD

Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Lokey works at Trustees of the Univ of PA in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.