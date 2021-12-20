Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luceri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO
Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Marlton Primary & Specialty Care73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Saved my life! DXD me when the hospital didn't have a clue. Down to earth. ????
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1538367198
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Luceri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luceri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luceri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
379 patients have reviewed Dr. Luceri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luceri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luceri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luceri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.