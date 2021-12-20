See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (379)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Luceri works at Marlton Primary & Specialty Care in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marlton Primary & Specialty Care
    73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 379 ratings
    Patient Ratings (379)
    5 Star
    (348)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Saved my life! DXD me when the hospital didn't have a clue. Down to earth. ????
    Kelly Hiller — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO
    About Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538367198
    Education & Certifications

    • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
    • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
    • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luceri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luceri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luceri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Luceri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luceri works at Marlton Primary & Specialty Care in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Luceri’s profile.

    379 patients have reviewed Dr. Luceri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luceri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luceri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luceri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

