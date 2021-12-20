Overview

Dr. Patricia Luceri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Luceri works at Marlton Primary & Specialty Care in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.