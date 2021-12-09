Overview

Dr. Patricia Lucey, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Lucey works at Tamjidi Skin Institute in Vienna, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.