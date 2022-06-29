Overview of Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD

Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Maeso works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.