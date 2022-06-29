Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maeso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD
Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Maeso's Office Locations
Memorial City Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time! Considerable time with doctor! Able to make appointment for same week I called!
About Dr. Patricia Maeso, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Otolaryngology
