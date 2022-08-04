Overview of Dr. Patricia Marcuson, MD

Dr. Patricia Marcuson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marcuson works at TPMG Williamsburg Internal Medicine in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.