Overview of Dr. Patricia Maska, MD

Dr. Patricia Maska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maska works at Young and Mcquinn Mds in Alameda, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.