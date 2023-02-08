Dr. Patricia Masse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Masse, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Masse, MD
Dr. Patricia Masse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med
Dr. Masse works at
Dr. Masse's Office Locations
Patricia A Masse MD LLC10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 104, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 337-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Masse for a second opinion for my hernia repair which developed after my prostate removal, and it's the best decision I could have made. She took the time to talk to me and was very reassuring that "we'd get this taken care of". The surgery went very well, and, again, she took the time to talk to me about everything and answered all of my questions and concerns. Dr. Masse is very direct but also very compassionate, and I truly appreciated her care. Also, everyone in the office is very nice and helpful. Six months later, and I'm good to go. I hope I don't need a surgeon again, but if I do, or if anyone in my family needs a surgeon, Dr. Masse is my choice.
About Dr. Patricia Masse, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1871674770
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masse works at
Dr. Masse has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masse speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Masse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.