Dr. Patricia Masse, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (89)
Map Pin Small Wellington, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patricia Masse, MD

Dr. Patricia Masse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med

Dr. Masse works at Patricia A Masse, MD in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masse's Office Locations

    Patricia A Masse MD LLC
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 104, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 337-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Abscess

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Masse, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871674770
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University School Of Med
