Overview of Dr. Patricia Masse, MD

Dr. Patricia Masse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med



Dr. Masse works at Patricia A Masse, MD in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.