Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (8)
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD

Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Mattingly works at Jeanes Hospital Womens Imaging Center in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Mattingly's Office Locations

    Jeanes Hospital Womens Imaging Center
    8380 Old York Rd Ste 100, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-5839
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.
    5440 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966
    Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus
    7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Dec 01, 2021
I think she's alright. I went in there knowing what I wanted to do and I appreciated her for not being pushy. She was gentle, and I told her about my nervousness. To be honest, she's 3 stars but for her staff I added an extra one. The Jeanes hospital location has staff that won't even tell you what they're about to do next, especially with intimate areas. I'm still glad I went to her and not someone else though, honestly.
    About Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164714788
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mattingly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattingly has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattingly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattingly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

