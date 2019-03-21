Overview

Dr. Patricia McClerklin, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McClerklin works at Mcclerklin Skin & Laser Center in Columbia, SC with other offices in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.