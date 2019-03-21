Dr. Patricia McClerklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClerklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia McClerklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia McClerklin, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McClerklin works at
Locations
Mcclerklin Skin & Laser Center112 DOCTOR CIR, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 771-9163
- 2 1585 Carolina Ave, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Directions (803) 534-3890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office's full & needs updating. Its a long wait. I went to her years ago, the biopsy came back psoriasis which didn't look right to her. Treatm't- no go. I didn't return- 2yrs later my cond'n wz worse. I tried 1x more. She pulled pathology report; told me I should've came back. She treated me for her 1st Dx. It worked; the path report wz wrong. After 10yrs of mis-Dx of DLE +6mos of treatm't from Dr. McClerkin- my hair's growing in the bald spots on scalp. Slow process but worth the wait!!
About Dr. Patricia McClerklin, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClerklin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClerklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClerklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClerklin works at
Dr. McClerklin has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClerklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. McClerklin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClerklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClerklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClerklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.