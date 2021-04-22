See All Dermatologists in Linden, NJ
Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (71)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD is a Dermatologist in Linden, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rutgers|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. McCormack works at Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D. in Linden, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D.
    515 N Wood Ave Ste 101, Linden, NJ 07036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 925-8877
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D.
    1550 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 698-1616
  3. 3
    Dr. Patricia McCormack
    407 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 295-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Apr 22, 2021
    My wife and I have been seeing Dr. McCormack and her staff for many years after some disappointing experiences with another local dermatologist. Our care has been competent and professional. Each procedure is thoroughly explained and questions are welcomed. Beside the patient/physician relationship, Dr. MCormack has been very generous as a sponsor of the Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club's Melanoma Awareness 5K.
    Joe Doherty — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891887543
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Med College|UMDNJ
    • Rutgers Med Sch|Rutgers Med School
    • Rutgers|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

