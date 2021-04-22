Overview

Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD is a Dermatologist in Linden, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rutgers|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. McCormack works at Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D. in Linden, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.