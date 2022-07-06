See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD

Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. McGuire works at Parkcrest Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McGuire's Office Locations

    Parkcrest Plastic Surgery Inc.
    Parkcrest Plastic Surgery Inc.
    845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 569-0130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Everyone from the front desk to Dr. McGuire were wonderful! I truly believe they are happy to be there and happy to help. Dr. McGuire has taken her time with me and my procedure making sure I am 100% happy! I couldn't ask for a better group to work with and trust!
    Patricia A Klos — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1861662272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McGuire works at Parkcrest Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

