Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD
Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire's Office Locations
Parkcrest Plastic Surgery Inc.845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-0130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from the front desk to Dr. McGuire were wonderful! I truly believe they are happy to be there and happy to help. Dr. McGuire has taken her time with me and my procedure making sure I am 100% happy! I couldn't ask for a better group to work with and trust!
About Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861662272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
