Overview of Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD

Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. McLelland works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.