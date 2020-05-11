Dr. McLelland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD
Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. McLelland's Office Locations
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
- 3 2200 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. McLelland since I was 14 (I am 30 now). She’s the absolute best! She delivered my first child and I’m hoping she will deliver my second. She is very straight forward, tells ya how it is, but helps you every step of the way no matter what you are going through! Seriously, she is awesome.
About Dr. Patricia McLelland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306824826
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

