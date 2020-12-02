Dr. Patricia Medina-McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina-McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Medina-McDevitt, MD
Dr. Patricia Medina-McDevitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 929 Ridge Rd Ste 3, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-0606
- Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Patti delivered three of my five children and my first grand-daughter. She is upbeat and friendly every time I see her! Always takes interest in my overall health and wellness. Friendly staff too!
- Indiana University / Bloomington
