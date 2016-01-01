Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD
Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Mickunas' Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy310 W Union St Ste 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992965370
Education & Certifications
- Wright St University School Med
- Wright St University School Med
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Mickunas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickunas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickunas.
