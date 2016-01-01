Overview of Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD

Dr. Patricia Mickunas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Mickunas works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

