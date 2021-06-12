See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mikes works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    12251 S 80th Ave Ste 1780, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 923-3420
  2. 2
    Patricia S. Mikes, MD, SC
    201 E Huron St Ste 11-245, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Cough
Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255381877
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Residency
    • U Ill Hosps
    Internship
    • U Ill Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mikes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikes has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

