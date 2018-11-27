Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mireles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD
Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Mireles works at
Dr. Mireles' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Child Neurology4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 769-9000
-
2
Texas Child Neurology1708 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 769-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes a great deal of time with us every time we are there. The staff is wonderful and is easy to contact thru email.
About Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508060187
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ. School of Medicine, North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Dr. Mireles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mireles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mireles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireles.
