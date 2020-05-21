Overview

Dr. Patricia Mladenov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Mladenov works at Fairwood Primary Care in Renton, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA and Maple Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.