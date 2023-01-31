See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. Patricia Modad, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (99)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Modad, MD

Dr. Patricia Modad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Modad works at Palm Coast OBGYN, Inc. in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Modad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Coast OBGYN
    50 Leanni Way Unit A3, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 447-6831
  2. 2
    Obstetrics & Gynecology of Port Orange
    1165 Dunlawton Ave Ste 103, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 767-1660
  3. 3
    Palm Coast OBGYN Inc.
    7 Boulder Rock Dr Ste 4, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Modad is not only very knowledgeable and experienced, but is is very caring. She takes her time with each patient. A true gem in this hurried world we live in!
    Sandra Wheeler — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Patricia Modad, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1104847466
    • 1104847466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Indiana University-School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University of Arizona
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Modad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Modad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

