Overview of Dr. Patricia Morgan, MD

Dr. Patricia Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Comprehensive Neurological Solutions in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.