Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD
Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
South Miami Office6141 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Yes I would. She has great knowledge in her specialty and take time to listen . Yes I will absolutely recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144260373
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- American University Of The Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.