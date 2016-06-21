Dr. Mullings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Mullings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Mullings, MD
Dr. Patricia Mullings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Mullings' Office Locations
Pmm Medical PC10406 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 649-9930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullings is such an amazing Dr. My children have been going to Dr. Mullings since they were 4 & 6 they are now in their 20's, they can only go until they are 24 :(...I would truly recommend and have recommended anyone that wants their child to have efficient care with a human touch to take their child to Dr. Mullings!! My entire family now brings their children to her office. She listens and explains everything thoroughly..she is truly an amazing Dr.!
About Dr. Patricia Mullings, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullings works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.