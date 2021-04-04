Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD
Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Martin Army Community Hospital6600 Van Aalst Blvd, Fort Benning, GA 31905 Directions (762) 408-3502
I have now seen Dr Nelson 3 times for annual exams. I have never had to wait more than 5 minutes. She is never rushed, asks lots of questions and gives good explanations of the various exams and what she is seeing. Very pleasant to deal with as is her staff. I have great confidence in her.
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
