Overview

Dr. Patricia Newton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at OhioHealth Behavioral Health in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.