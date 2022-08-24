Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM
Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nicholas' Office Locations
Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Nicolas and I was very pleased. Very easy to talk to and very professional with a personal touch.
About Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174587075
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nicholas speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.