Overview of Dr. Patricia Okocha, MD

Dr. Patricia Okocha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Okocha works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.