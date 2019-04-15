See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD

Pediatrics
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD

Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Oliver works at Stone Oak Pediatrics PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak Pediatrics PA
    Stone Oak Pediatrics PA
540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258
(512) 244-1978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Throat Pain
Cough
Fever
Throat Pain
Cough

Fever
Throat Pain
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 15, 2019
    I have been taking my daughter to Dr. Oliver since she was 6 months old (she is 8 now). We love her. She is patient, she takes time with you, she listens, she proactively addresses issues, and my daughter loves her. We have used Dr. Gunsberg as a back-up when Dr. Oliver is out and we like her as well. Another great thing about the clinic is they respect the patient's time as well. We have never sat for 45 mins or an hour past our appointment time. They have always been on time, or close to it.
    About Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD

    Pediatrics
    23 years of experience
    English
    1932286267
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Pediatrics
