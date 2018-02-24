Dr. Patricia Panzica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Panzica, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Panzica, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Panzica works at
Rmh Pathologists Ltd2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Love Dr. Pat. She takes time with each patient, listens to parents concerns and answers your questions. My daughter has always been healthy but Dr. Pat makes sure you have full information on everything she prescribes and whatever issue you came in for if more than a check up.
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093827222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Panzica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzica accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzica works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.