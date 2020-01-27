Dr. Patricia Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Peters, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Peters, MD
Dr. Patricia Peters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 541-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
She is the best doctor. Both my kids have been going to Dr Peters for years.
About Dr. Patricia Peters, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184883548
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.