Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD

Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.

Dr. Ple-Plakon works at Cornea Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ple-Plakon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth Office
    3455 Locke Ave Ste 220, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-3100
  2. 2
    Cornea Consultants of Texas
    707 N Fielder Rd Ste B-1, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 987-1248
  3. 3
    4825 Alliance Blvd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 246-1824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851603500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ple-Plakon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ple-Plakon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ple-Plakon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ple-Plakon has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ple-Plakon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ple-Plakon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ple-Plakon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ple-Plakon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ple-Plakon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

