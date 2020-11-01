Dr. Patricia Pollio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Pollio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Eva Fischer MD Pllc134 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-5333
Montefiore Medical Center785 State Route 17M Ste 1, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-9449
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I like Dr. Pollio very much , she has amazing bedside manner and I find her be extremely intelligent.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollio has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollio speaks French and Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollio.
