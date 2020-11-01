Overview of Dr. Patricia Pollio, MD

Dr. Patricia Pollio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Pollio works at Eva Fischer MD Pllc in Suffern, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.