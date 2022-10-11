Dr. Patricia Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Powers, MD is a Dermatologist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Telogen Effluvium and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6461 Frank Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 494-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get in with a last minute appointment and I was very happy with the care I received on the initial and follow-up appointments. This is an "old school" practice. Still all paper records. No on-line portal or electronic records. I was seen with a minimal wait. Dr. Powers asked a lot of questions and was very thorough. A needed biopsy was performed immediately in the office.
About Dr. Patricia Powers, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093787046
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Telogen Effluvium and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.