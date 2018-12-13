Overview

Dr. Patricia Prince, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Prince works at Red Rock Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.