Dr. Patricia Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Rich, MD
Dr. Patricia Rich, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (877) 387-4394Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich?
Dr.Rich was my Doctor for almost 5 years . She is the reason that I have been going through my treatments for 5 YEARS this Saturday. I Cried to find out that she was leaving CTCA !!! Dr.Rich & her awesome team left CTCA ! My care has changed but if I could get my Dr. Rich back would be amazing!!!
About Dr. Patricia Rich, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1386750149
Education & Certifications
- USF/H.Lee Moffitt Cancer Ctr
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.