Dr. Patricia Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Robinson, MD
Dr. Patricia Robinson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
- 1 2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 112, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is a very caring, empathetic doctor who gave my wife both the best physical and emotional support. Dr. Robinson always returned calls to her. While at the office appointment, we always felt that Dr. Robinson had all of the time in the world for us. My wife thought the world of Dr. Robinson.
About Dr. Patricia Robinson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487642567
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
