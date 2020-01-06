See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO

Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. 

Dr. Rochette works at E Bay Osteopathic Medical Ctr in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rochette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Counseling and Consulting Inc.
    3099 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 549-3636

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1710001805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rochette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rochette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rochette works at E Bay Osteopathic Medical Ctr in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rochette’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

