Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO
Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA.
Dr. Rochette's Office Locations
Peninsula Counseling and Consulting Inc.3099 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 549-3636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr rochette is a wonderful doctor. She s very skilled w her osteopathy. I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Patricia Rochette, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710001805
Dr. Rochette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochette.
