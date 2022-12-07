Overview of Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.