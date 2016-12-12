See All Pediatricians in Torrance, CA
Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD

Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Rowe works at Torrance Pediatric Mgmt Svs Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul H. Kim M.d. Inc. A Professional Corp.
    23600 Telo Ave Ste 130, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2016
    Dr. Rowe is wonderful! I loved her, the nurse practitioner, and all the office staff as soon as I met them before our daughter was born. Dr. Rowe has been so easy to work with, patient with all of the first time mommy questions, and gives excellent care. We've called several times in our daughter's first year with questions, the need for same day appointments, and always been satisfied. As a teacher in the area, I asked several people for references and Dr.Rowe was highly recommended.
    Michelle S. in Torrance, CA — Dec 12, 2016
    About Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073516530
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Torrance Pediatric Mgmt Svs Inc in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

