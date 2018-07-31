Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD
Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel's Office Locations
-
1
The Traveler S Medical Clinic324 South Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 498-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel?
Dr. Ruggeri is one of the smartest, kindest doctors I have every had. She treated me when I was pregnant and diagnosed with Lymes. When I was hospitalized, she came to see me, on her free time, to ensure the doctors prescribed the right course of treatment. After two and a half months of bed rest, and her attentive care, I was back on my feet and delivered a healthy baby boy. I firmly believe that my son is here today because of the exceptional care I received from Dr. Ruggeri. She is the best.
About Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366404527
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Newark
- Mt Sinai/U Conn Sch Med
- Mt Sinai/U Conn Sch Med
- St Georges U
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.