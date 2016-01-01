Overview of Dr. Patricia Santana, MD

Dr. Patricia Santana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Santana works at Fair Oaks Children's Clinic in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Menlo Park, CA and Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.