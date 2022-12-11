Overview

Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland Medical Center



Dr. Sareh works at Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.