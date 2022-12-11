See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland Medical Center

Dr. Sareh works at Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology
    8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 11, 2022
    Excellent doctor. Takes time to explain course of treatment and answers all questions. Highly recommend her and look forward to her ma aging my thyroid issues.
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sareh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sareh works at Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sareh’s profile.

    Dr. Sareh has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sareh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sareh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

