Overview

Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Satterfield works at Folsom Dermatology, Inc. in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.