Overview of Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD

Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Schroeder works at Clinic Pulmonary/Infectious Dis in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.