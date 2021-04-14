Overview of Dr. Patricia Scripko, MD

Dr. Patricia Scripko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Scripko works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD with other offices in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.