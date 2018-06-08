Overview of Dr. Patricia Segler, MD

Dr. Patricia Segler, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Baxter, MN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Segler works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN with other offices in Pierz, MN and Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.