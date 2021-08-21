Overview

Dr. Patricia Sereno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Sereno works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Malden, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.