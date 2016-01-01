See All General Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hartford, CT
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD

Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Sheiner works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2030
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Liver Cancer
Incisional Hernia
Biliary Atresia
Liver Cancer
Incisional Hernia
Biliary Atresia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437316254
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Surgery|Toronto General Hospital, Liver Transplant
    • Suny - Downstate Medical Center
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheiner works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sheiner’s profile.

    Dr. Sheiner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

