Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD
Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Sheiner works at
Dr. Sheiner's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2030Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Sheiner, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Surgery|Toronto General Hospital, Liver Transplant
- Suny - Downstate Medical Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheiner works at
