Overview of Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD

Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Soscia works at Life Span Physicians Group in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.