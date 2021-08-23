See All Rheumatologists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD

Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Soscia works at Life Span Physicians Group in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soscia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Life Span Physicians Group
    407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rhode Island Hospital
  The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Soscia for at least 30 years. She is the most empathetic, well-qualified physician I have ever met. She takes the time to listen and help in whatever is my current symptoms. Patty has taken me from a man who could hardly walk to being self-sufficient again. My multiple conditions require a physician who listens and helps not to mention coordinating with my other doctors. I can not say enough wonderful things about her as a physician and a friend. Thank You For Everything!
    John J Travers — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD

    Specialties
    Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1093798910
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Mass
    Internship
    U Mass
    Medical Education
    The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soscia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soscia works at Life Span Physicians Group in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Soscia’s profile.

    Dr. Soscia has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Soscia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soscia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

