Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Patricia M. Sullivan MD LLC10808 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-1475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan is very sweet and patient. She is also VERY knowledgeable about medications and always has ideas about what might be helpful.
About Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124117270
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
