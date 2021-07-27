Dr. Patricia Sullivan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Patricia Sullivan, DPM
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, MA. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge).
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Auburn Dental Group P.c.492 Washington St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-6075
-
2
Auburn Podiatry166 Hamilton St, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 537-1157
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan is very personable and pleasant. My appointments are handled on time, something rare amongst other doctors. Her receptionist is just as pleasant. Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Patricia Sullivan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376501213
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.