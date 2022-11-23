Dr. Patricia Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago Il
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alexian Brothers Medical Center800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1005
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 439-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun is thoughtful and thorough in her evaluation and has excellent follow-up care.
About Dr. Patricia Sun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago Il
- Mt Sinai Med Center New York Ny
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
